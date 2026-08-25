Shinjiru Inu Price Today

The live Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHINJI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHINJI.

Shinjiru Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,235, with a circulating supply of 1,000.00T SHINJI. During the last 24 hours, SHINJI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHINJI moved -- in the last hour and +8.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.24K$ 25.24K $ 25.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.24K$ 25.24K $ 25.24K Circulation Supply 1,000.00T 1,000.00T 1,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+15 1.0e+15 1.0e+15

The current Market Cap of Shinjiru Inu is $ 25.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHINJI is 1,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.24K.