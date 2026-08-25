Shina Inu Price Today

The live Shina Inu (SHI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHI.

Shina Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 999,223, with a circulating supply of 13.97T SHI. During the last 24 hours, SHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHI moved -0.61% in the last hour and +25.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shina Inu (SHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 999.22K$ 999.22K $ 999.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.04M$ 1.04M $ 1.04M Circulation Supply 13.97T 13.97T 13.97T Total Supply 14,482,056,376,677.0 14,482,056,376,677.0 14,482,056,376,677.0

The current Market Cap of Shina Inu is $ 999.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHI is 13.97T, with a total supply of 14482056376677.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.04M.