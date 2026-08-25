Shila Inu Price (SHIL)
The live Shila Inu (SHIL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIL.
Shila Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 57,300, with a circulating supply of 1.00T SHIL. During the last 24 hours, SHIL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SHIL moved -- in the last hour and +38.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Shila Inu is $ 57.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIL is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.30K.
--
--
+38.46%
+38.46%
In 2040, the price of Shila Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Once upon a time there lived a young couple, Shiba and Shina. They had a vision of bringing cryptocurrency to the world. So they decided to have a baby, whom they named Shila. Raising her was hard work but rewarding, for Shila immediately took to technology and all things crypto-related.
By the age of five she could be found programming on her parent’s computers late into the night. Shila always asked questions, and with each answer uncovered more mysteries about how the currency works.
She quickly outpaced her parents in understanding wallets, blockchains, consensus algorithms and mining rigs - it seemed like no matter what she did she seemed to instantly understand the concept behind it. When she was just ten years old, Shila decided that it was time to start introducing people around the world to cryptocurrency and teaching them how it works. At first her parents were worried that this was too much responsibility for someone so young; while they believed in her capabilities deeply they didn’t want her to go head first into such an unknown field without any guidance or help from experienced professionals.
Nevertheless, being a determined youth she found ways around such resistance and established an online school giving free classes on how use crypto safely and securely. Though many were unaware of who she truly was at first (noting only that she went by “CryptoKiddo”), as word of mouth spread word of her unique teaching style soon spread around the globe; something magical happened as each day more people signed up for her classes eager to learn all they could.
While her classes initially taught basics such as balance transfer techniques and wallet set up processes, soon enough participants adopted increasingly ambitious projects – teaching others building smart contracts or coding custom decentralized applications! As people began using these newfound skills in real world situations, though initially scared at what lay ahead Shila eventually realized that de
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What is the current trading price of Shila Inu?
Shila Inu (SHIL) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing Shila Inu's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in SHIL?
Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is Shila Inu's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #6012 with a market capitalization of ₦77825275.89910936800000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about SHIL?
With 1000000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to Shila Inu's recent performance?
The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does Shila Inu stack up against similar assets?
Against other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, SHIL continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
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