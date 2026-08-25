Shikoku Inu Price Today

The live Shikoku Inu (SHIKO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIKO.

Shikoku Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 193,687, with a circulating supply of 100,000.00T SHIKO. During the last 24 hours, SHIKO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIKO moved -- in the last hour and +16.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shikoku Inu (SHIKO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 193.69K$ 193.69K $ 193.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 193.69K$ 193.69K $ 193.69K Circulation Supply 100,000.00T 100,000.00T 100,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+17 1.0e+17 1.0e+17

The current Market Cap of Shikoku Inu is $ 193.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIKO is 100,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 193.69K.