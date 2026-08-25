Shikoku Price Today

The live Shikoku (SHIK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIK.

Shikoku currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 409,501, with a circulating supply of 945.92T SHIK. During the last 24 hours, SHIK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIK moved +0.28% in the last hour and +34.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shikoku (SHIK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 409.50K$ 409.50K $ 409.50K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 409.50K$ 409.50K $ 409.50K Circulation Supply 945.92T 945.92T 945.92T Total Supply 945,922,483,193,352.9 945,922,483,193,352.9 945,922,483,193,352.9

The current Market Cap of Shikoku is $ 409.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIK is 945.92T, with a total supply of 945922483193352.9. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 409.50K.