Which blockchain network does Shih Tzu run on?

Shih Tzu operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SHIH?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 47.54% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Shih Tzu belong to?

Shih Tzu falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category. This classification helps investors compare SHIH with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Shih Tzu?

Its market capitalization is ₦349909503.12013874416000, placing the asset at rank #4277. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SHIH is currently circulating?

There are 939909894.7466595 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Shih Tzu today?

Over the past day, SHIH generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Shih Tzu fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.