Shifu Price Today

The live Shifu (SHIFU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIFU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIFU.

Shifu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 408,007, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SHIFU. During the last 24 hours, SHIFU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIFU moved -- in the last hour and +29.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shifu (SHIFU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 408.01K$ 408.01K $ 408.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 408.01K$ 408.01K $ 408.01K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Shifu is $ 408.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIFU is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 408.01K.