What is Shido DEX about?

Shido DEX is the flagship decentralized exchange and automated market maker on the Shido Network. The platform offers a wide range of features for traders, including cross-chain transfers, limit orders and one-click swaps.

What can Shido DEX be used for?

Easily trade any token on the Shido Network using Shido DEX. Bridge assets from the most prominent ecosystems in the industry. Discover the Shido ecosystem and unlock the power of decentralized trading with Shido DEX.

What is today's price of Shido DEX (SHDX)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -7.25%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of SHDX are in circulation?

The circulating supply of SHDX is 10000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Shido DEX?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of SHDX across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Shido DEX today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦314575741.29613647176000, positioning Shido DEX at rank #4381 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is SHDX being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Shido DEX?

The recent price movement of -7.25% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Shido Network Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.