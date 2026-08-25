Shibu Price (SHIBU)
The live Shibu (SHIBU) price today is $ 0, with a 32.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBU.
Shibu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 54,942, with a circulating supply of 997.38M SHIBU. During the last 24 hours, SHIBU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01318311, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SHIBU moved -0.92% in the last hour and -44.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Shibu is $ 54.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBU is 997.38M, with a total supply of 997376251.216304. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.94K.
-0.92%
+32.47%
-44.84%
-44.84%
In 2040, the price of Shibu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
You're gonna love the $SHIBU lore : 🐶Art created by @fantoumi, an OG Dogecoin artist. 🐶Shibu Puppets owned and loved by @kabosumama, the OG dog on Dogecoin 🐶IP fully protected and token fully endorsed by @fantoumi 🐶As a volunteer, Fantoumi gives some of his time and money to the cat shelter he works at 🐶100% of Royalties goes to the original artist Fantoumi A real project with roots, culture, and heart. Don’t believe it? Check for yourself on Kabosumama’s blog (see link) you will find many pictures of Shibu puppet with Kabosu, Neiro and Cocoro ❤️
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What is Doge Mascot Shibu about?
This project is endorsed by the artist and creator of Neiro and Kabosu Fantoumi. Her artwork is her life, and she shares it by creating children's books using our famously known coins such as Neiro, Kobosu, and Doge. She spreads joy through her books to children all around the world while still educating them using the Crypto space. We hope to further touch a variety of audiences with Shibu like no other coin has.
What is the real-time price of Shibu today?
The live price of Shibu stands at ₦, moving 32.47% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for SHIBU?
SHIBU has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Shibu showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is SHIBU currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SHIBU is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Shibu?
With a market cap of ₦74622623.18409889872000, Shibu is ranked #6205, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has SHIBU seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Shibu compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦17.9053956886266614376000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence SHIBU's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (997376251.216304 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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