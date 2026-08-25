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The live Shibeus Maximus price today is 0 USD.SHIBEUS market cap is 35,520 USD. Track real-time SHIBEUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Shibeus Maximus price today is 0 USD.SHIBEUS market cap is 35,520 USD. Track real-time SHIBEUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SHIBEUS Price Info

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SHIBEUS Official Website

SHIBEUS Tokenomics

SHIBEUS Price Forecast

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Shibeus Maximus Logo

Shibeus Maximus Price (SHIBEUS)

Unlisted

1 SHIBEUS to USD Live Price:

$0.00003539
$0.00003539$0.00003539
+1.36%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:05:06 (UTC+8)

Shibeus Maximus Price Today

The live Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS) price today is $ 0, with a 3.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBEUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBEUS.

Shibeus Maximus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,520, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SHIBEUS. During the last 24 hours, SHIBEUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIBEUS moved +0.28% in the last hour and -31.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS) Market Information

$ 35.52K
$ 35.52K$ 35.52K

--
----

$ 35.52K
$ 35.52K$ 35.52K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shibeus Maximus is $ 35.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBEUS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.52K.

Shibeus Maximus Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.28%

+3.38%

-31.85%

-31.85%

Price Prediction for Shibeus Maximus

Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHIBEUS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Shibeus Maximus could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Shibeus Maximus will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHIBEUS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Shibeus Maximus Price Prediction.

What is Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS)

Shibeus Maximus is an Ethereum-based meme token managed by its community following a Community Takeover (CTO). The project is centered around the Shibeus Maximus brand and community, bringing together supporters through social engagement, meme content, and community-led initiatives.

As an ERC-20 token, Shibeus Maximus is available on decentralized exchanges within the Ethereum ecosystem. The project maintains communication through its official website, X account, and Telegram community, where updates and discussions are shared openly.

Since transitioning to a community-led structure, the project has continued to grow through the efforts of its holders and supporters. The focus remains on building an active community around the Shibeus Maximus identity while maintaining transparency and accessibility through public communication channels.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedEthereum EcosystemMeme

About Shibeus Maximus

What is the current market price of Shibeus Maximus?

Shibeus Maximus is valued at ₦, moving 3.38% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does SHIBEUS have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of SHIBEUS. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Shibeus Maximus on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of SHIBEUS?

The circulating supply stands at 1000000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Shibeus Maximus?

Shibeus Maximus generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does SHIBEUS perform relative to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed segment, SHIBEUS's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shibeus Maximus

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:05:06 (UTC+8)

Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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