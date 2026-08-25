Shibetoshi Nakamoto Price Today

The live Shibetoshi Nakamoto (BILLY) price today is $ 0, with a 5.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current BILLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BILLY.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 53,047, with a circulating supply of 959.62M BILLY. During the last 24 hours, BILLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00287462, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BILLY moved -0.39% in the last hour and +4.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto (BILLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.05K$ 53.05K $ 53.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.05K$ 53.05K $ 53.05K Circulation Supply 959.62M 959.62M 959.62M Total Supply 959,619,187.133388 959,619,187.133388 959,619,187.133388

The current Market Cap of Shibetoshi Nakamoto is $ 53.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BILLY is 959.62M, with a total supply of 959619187.133388. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.05K.