Shibavax is a reflection token that takes a 10% reflection fee on each transfer and distributes it to all holders. It also has a 10% transaction tax that is redistributed instantly and gaslessly among all holders, proportional to their holdings.

What is the real-time price of Shibavax today?

The live price of Shibavax stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SHIBX?

SHIBX has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Shibavax showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SHIBX currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SHIBX is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Shibavax?

With a market cap of ₦30831304.76282343200000, Shibavax is ranked #6264, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SHIBX seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Shibavax compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦5.8217924277211939408000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SHIBX's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (9684680842.88865 tokens), category performance within Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.