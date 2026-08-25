What is ShibaPoconk about?

ShibaPoCONK, popularly known as CONK, is a cryptoasset that took the Fantom Opera network by storm in early 2023 and is a uniquely innovative project that began as nothing more than a silly memecoin, but quickly garnered a passionate community of die-hard believers during its Liquidity Generation Event.

What makes ShibaPoconk unique?

The people behind ShibaPoCONK are the community members themselves; CONKers. With no central authoritative entity, the CONK community is a diverse group of individuals from all over the world, united by their love for Web3 technology and its potential application in all aspects of business and life. With autonomy at its core, the CONK community take it upon themselves to drive the project forward, contributing their skills and expertise in developing the website, creating marketing materials, and even organising their own events.

What's the history of ShibaPoconk?

During the longest bear market the cryptocurrency industry has ever experienced, CONK became a shining light that sparked a sense of hope and reassurance at a time when all of us were feeling nothing but fear and doubt. Before even having launched officially, ShibaPoCONK was met with such unwavering support from an entire community right from the get-go, which was a testament to CONK’s potential for growth and success.

What's next for ShibaPoconk?

From its humble beginnings as a DeFi token experiment, ShibaPoCONK has grown into a thriving community of Web3 enthusiasts. The project has set its sights on creating the CONK World, a virtual hub for Web3 professionals, artists, and creatives.

What can ShibaPoconk be used for?

Within the CONK world, $CONK tokens will continue to be used as a means of payment, and ShibaPoCONKs official collection of NFTs will be used intrinsically at the forefront of every interaction within the CONK World, essentially serving as membership passes or tickets.

What is the real-time price of ShibaPoconk today?

The live price of ShibaPoconk stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for CONK?

CONK has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is ShibaPoconk showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is CONK currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests CONK is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of ShibaPoconk?

With a market cap of ₦49472699.38263627800000, ShibaPoconk is ranked #6702, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has CONK seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does ShibaPoconk compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence CONK's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (696998406248869.1 tokens), category performance within Meme,Dog-Themed,Sonic Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.