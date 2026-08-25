Shibaken Finance Price Today

The live Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBAKEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBAKEN.

Shibaken Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 189,880, with a circulating supply of 100,000.00T SHIBAKEN. During the last 24 hours, SHIBAKEN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIBAKEN moved -0.57% in the last hour and +29.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 189.88K$ 189.88K $ 189.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 189.88K$ 189.88K $ 189.88K Circulation Supply 100,000.00T 100,000.00T 100,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+17 1.0e+17 1.0e+17

The current Market Cap of Shibaken Finance is $ 189.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBAKEN is 100,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 189.88K.