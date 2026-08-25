ShibaKeanu Price ($SHIBK)
The live ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK) price today is $ 0, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current $SHIBK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $SHIBK.
ShibaKeanu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 601,931, with a circulating supply of 887.27T $SHIBK. During the last 24 hours, $SHIBK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, $SHIBK moved -- in the last hour and +16.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ShibaKeanu is $ 601.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $SHIBK is 887.27T, with a total supply of 887274419464781.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 601.93K.
--
+1.69%
+16.86%
+16.86%
In 2040, the price of ShibaKeanu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
"What is the project about? $SHIBK ShibaKeanu is a BNB-based meme token inspired by Shiba Inu with a charitable nature. 888 trillion tokens exist, with 444 trillion to be sent to charity(ies) for charitable purposes. The community governs the token's future through a voting mechanism. The project emphasizes community control and evolution over time. The four founders are each successul entrepreneurs in their respective fields, with a collaborative vision to create a legacy through the token. What makes your project unique? $SHIBK distinguishes itself as a charitable token from its inception. Rooted in the visionary outlook and philanthropic ethos of its creators, $SHIBK emerges as a beacon of enduring significance. With its sights set on addressing global socio-economic challenges, $SHIBK not only aims to make a tangible impact but also to establish a precedent for future meme tokens, setting a new standard in the crypto community. History of the project: On March 25, 2024, the $SHIBK token initiated its presale phase, hosted on Pinksale, as part of a week-long pre-launch campaign. Remarkably, trading opened to an enthusiastic response, with half of the 200 BNB hard cap secured within a mere 44 minutes. By March 27, 2024, just two days later, the presale had fully subscribed, hitting the 200 BNB market hard cap, prompting an immediate launch on Pancakeswap. To safeguard the token's launch from potential threats such as bots and opportunistic actors, the development team devised a vesting mechanism for presale participants. This mechanism mandated a 40-day waiting period for purchasers to receive their full token allocation, underscoring the team's commitment to project security and integrity. The token has been steadily trending since launch and has reached just under 3x value with over 600 holders. What's next for your project? The founder’s recently funded the token's first Centralized Exchange (CEX), choosing P2B, and they are currently working with P2B to laun
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What is the current price of ShibaKeanu?
Trading at ₦, ShibaKeanu has shown a price movement of 1.69% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact $SHIBK's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 887274419464781.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of ShibaKeanu?
Its market capitalization is ₦817547053.18022340296000, ranking #3341 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
$SHIBK recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does ShibaKeanu fit within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed category?
As a BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed token, $SHIBK competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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