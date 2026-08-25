ShibaKeanu Price Today

The live ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK) price today is $ 0, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current $SHIBK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $SHIBK.

ShibaKeanu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 601,931, with a circulating supply of 887.27T $SHIBK. During the last 24 hours, $SHIBK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $SHIBK moved -- in the last hour and +16.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 601.93K$ 601.93K $ 601.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 601.93K$ 601.93K $ 601.93K Circulation Supply 887.27T 887.27T 887.27T Total Supply 887,274,419,464,781.0 887,274,419,464,781.0 887,274,419,464,781.0

The current Market Cap of ShibaKeanu is $ 601.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $SHIBK is 887.27T, with a total supply of 887274419464781.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 601.93K.