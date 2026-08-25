What is Shiba Classic about?

Shiba Classic is an OG meme cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum Classic (ETC) Network, the original Ethereum Network. It was anonymously created and deployed in August 2022. As a fun, community-driven token, Shiba Classic focuses on growing its membership and innovating within the meme ecosystem, having quickly gained respect in the crypto space and become a top contender.

What makes Shiba Classic unique?

Shiba Classic is 100% community-driven, with liquidities burned to a dead wallet, making them inaccessible. The contract is fully renounced, and its functionalities cannot be altered or stopped, adhering to the "Code Is Law" motto.

What's the history of Shiba Classic?

According to the WhitePaper, the founder, known by the pseudonym "Fenikkusu," aimed for complete decentralization, with no official team to lead investors. As a result, community participation is crucial for promoting the token and facilitating its growth. Similar to Bitcoin's founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, the mystery founder of Shiba Classic remains largely unknown, with the project being anonymously created and deployed in August 2022.

What can Shiba Classic be used for?

SHIBC is available on both centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) as a 0% tax coin. It is listed on major exchanges like Coinsbit and Azbit, and whitelisted on ETC's native DEX, Hebeswap. The community's goal is to expand listings to numerous exchanges, increasing accessibility and reaching a broader audience.

What is the live price of Shiba Classic?

Shiba Classic is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of -1.85% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is SHIBC today?

The price volatility of SHIBC within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Shiba Classic?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has SHIBC generated?

In the last 24 hours, SHIBC accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Shiba Classic?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does SHIBC compare to other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed tokens?

Within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed category, SHIBC shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.