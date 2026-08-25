SHIBA BSC Price Today

The live SHIBA BSC (SHIBSC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBSC.

SHIBA BSC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 563,997, with a circulating supply of 1,000.00T SHIBSC. During the last 24 hours, SHIBSC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIBSC moved -- in the last hour and +15.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SHIBA BSC (SHIBSC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 564.00K$ 564.00K $ 564.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 564.00K$ 564.00K $ 564.00K Circulation Supply 1,000.00T 1,000.00T 1,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+15 1.0e+15 1.0e+15

The current Market Cap of SHIBA BSC is $ 564.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBSC is 1,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 564.00K.