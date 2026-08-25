Shiba Armstrong Price Today

The live Shiba Armstrong (SHIBA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBA.

Shiba Armstrong currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 172,197, with a circulating supply of 10.00B SHIBA. During the last 24 hours, SHIBA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01457833, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIBA moved -- in the last hour and +29.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shiba Armstrong (SHIBA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 172.20K$ 172.20K $ 172.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 172.20K$ 172.20K $ 172.20K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shiba Armstrong is $ 172.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBA is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.20K.