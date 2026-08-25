Which blockchain network does Shib Owes You run on?

Shib Owes You operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SOU?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -2.17% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Shib Owes You belong to?

Shib Owes You falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare SOU with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Shib Owes You?

Its market capitalization is ₦37682102.17355829504000, placing the asset at rank #7045. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SOU is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Shib Owes You today?

Over the past day, SOU generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Shib Owes You fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.