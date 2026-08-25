Shib Army Price Today

The live Shib Army (SHIBARMY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBARMY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBARMY.

Shib Army currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,204, with a circulating supply of 100.00T SHIBARMY. During the last 24 hours, SHIBARMY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIBARMY moved -- in the last hour and +16.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shib Army (SHIBARMY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.20K$ 22.20K $ 22.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.20K$ 22.20K $ 22.20K Circulation Supply 100.00T 100.00T 100.00T Total Supply 100,000,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shib Army is $ 22.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBARMY is 100.00T, with a total supply of 100000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.20K.