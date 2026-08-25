Sheep Wif Hat Price Today

The live Sheep Wif Hat (SWIF) price today is $ 0, with a 1.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWIF.

Sheep Wif Hat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 121,033, with a circulating supply of 873.20M SWIF. During the last 24 hours, SWIF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03214702, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SWIF moved -0.04% in the last hour and +59.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 758.97.

Sheep Wif Hat (SWIF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 121.03K$ 121.03K $ 121.03K Volume (24H) $ 758.97$ 758.97 $ 758.97 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 121.03K$ 121.03K $ 121.03K Circulation Supply 873.20M 873.20M 873.20M Total Supply 873,199,054.60845 873,199,054.60845 873,199,054.60845

The current Market Cap of Sheep Wif Hat is $ 121.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 758.97. The circulating supply of SWIF is 873.20M, with a total supply of 873199054.60845. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.03K.