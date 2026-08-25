SHED Price Today

The live SHED (SHED) price today is $ 0, with a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHED.

SHED currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 145,071, with a circulating supply of 945.27M SHED. During the last 24 hours, SHED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHED moved -- in the last hour and +35.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 281.90.

SHED (SHED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 145.07K$ 145.07K $ 145.07K Volume (24H) $ 281.90$ 281.90 $ 281.90 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 151.74K$ 151.74K $ 151.74K Circulation Supply 945.27M 945.27M 945.27M Total Supply 988,702,305.2852778 988,702,305.2852778 988,702,305.2852778

The current Market Cap of SHED is $ 145.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 281.90. The circulating supply of SHED is 945.27M, with a total supply of 988702305.2852778. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 151.74K.