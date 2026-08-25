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The live SHED price today is 0 USD.SHED market cap is 145,071 USD. Track real-time SHED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live SHED price today is 0 USD.SHED market cap is 145,071 USD. Track real-time SHED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SHED Price Info

What is SHED

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SHED Price Forecast

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SHED Price (SHED)

Unlisted

1 SHED to USD Live Price:

$0.00015347
$0.00015347$0.00015347
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SHED (SHED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:01:44 (UTC+8)

SHED Price Today

The live SHED (SHED) price today is $ 0, with a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHED.

SHED currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 145,071, with a circulating supply of 945.27M SHED. During the last 24 hours, SHED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHED moved -- in the last hour and +35.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 281.90.

SHED (SHED) Market Information

$ 145.07K
$ 145.07K$ 145.07K

$ 281.90
$ 281.90$ 281.90

$ 151.74K
$ 151.74K$ 151.74K

945.27M
945.27M 945.27M

988,702,305.2852778
988,702,305.2852778 988,702,305.2852778

The current Market Cap of SHED is $ 145.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 281.90. The circulating supply of SHED is 945.27M, with a total supply of 988702305.2852778. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 151.74K.

SHED Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+1.56%

+35.13%

+35.13%

Price Prediction for SHED

SHED (SHED) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHED in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SHED (SHED) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SHED could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SHED will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHED price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SHED Price Prediction.

What is SHED (SHED)

$SHED is a community-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, created specifically for the shed building industry. The token was launched in December 2024 by the founder of Shed Suite, a B2B SaaS platform that serves over 3000 shed dealers across North America. Unlike typical meme coins created by anonymous developers, $SHED was founded by someone with 17 years of experience in the shed building industry, starting as a builder in 2007 and progressing through dealer and manufacturer roles before creating software for the industry. The token has a total supply of 1 billion, with 50% allocated to liquidity, 30% reserved for industry worker airdrops, 10% for the team, and 10% for marketing purposes. $SHED is tradeable on Jupiter and Raydium decentralized exchanges.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About SHED

What is the live trading price of SHED today?

The current trading price of SHED stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for SHED?

SHED recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for SHED?

In the last 24 hours, SHED has seen a price movement of 1.56%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has SHED traded in today?

Within the past day, SHED fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SHED

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:01:44 (UTC+8)

SHED (SHED) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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