Sharki Price Today

The live Sharki (SHARKI) price today is $ 0, with a 7.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHARKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHARKI.

Sharki currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,945.75, with a circulating supply of 989.28M SHARKI. During the last 24 hours, SHARKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00968663, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHARKI moved -0.49% in the last hour and +39.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sharki (SHARKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.95K$ 14.95K $ 14.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.95K$ 14.95K $ 14.95K Circulation Supply 989.28M 989.28M 989.28M Total Supply 989,283,177.8328443 989,283,177.8328443 989,283,177.8328443

The current Market Cap of Sharki is $ 14.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHARKI is 989.28M, with a total supply of 989283177.8328443. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.95K.