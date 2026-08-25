What is Sharbi about?

Sharbi changes

What you expect from your meme coin - she's a multi-chain powerhouse designed for growth, rewards, and massive potential.

What makes Sharbi unique?

With 24 months of success and a KYC-verified DAO, she’s here for the long haul.

What's next for Sharbi?

Whether you’re earning a Pay2Hold revenue share, collecting quarterly dividends from her own BBC Whale Fund, or exploring Sharbi(dot)fun - her addicting launch platform - Sharbi brings real value to the table.

What is the current trading price of Sharbi?

Sharbi ($SHARBI) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 3.22% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Sharbi's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Base Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Base Meme sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in $SHARBI?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Sharbi's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4990 with a market capitalization of ₦193947921.85977522552000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about $SHARBI?

With 74948654657.83838 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Sharbi's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Sharbi stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Base Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Base Meme tokens, $SHARBI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.