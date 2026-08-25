Shape Price Today

The live Shape (SHAPE) price today is $ 0, with a 15.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHAPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHAPE.

Shape currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 252,327, with a circulating supply of 625.02M SHAPE. During the last 24 hours, SHAPE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00148011, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHAPE moved +18.80% in the last hour and +10.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.37K.

Shape (SHAPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 252.33K$ 252.33K $ 252.33K Volume (24H) $ 46.37K$ 46.37K $ 46.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.04M$ 4.04M $ 4.04M Circulation Supply 625.02M 625.02M 625.02M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shape is $ 252.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.37K. The circulating supply of SHAPE is 625.02M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.04M.