What is the real-time price of Shamatte today?

The live price of Shamatte stands at ₦, moving -1.97% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for 杀马特?

杀马特 has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Shamatte showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is 杀马特 currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests 杀马特 is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Shamatte?

With a market cap of ₦29224545.57628510072000, Shamatte is ranked #7319, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has 杀马特 seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Shamatte compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦4.233803665492211552000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence 杀马特's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Chinese Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes), and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.