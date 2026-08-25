About Shaicoin Shaicoin is designed to bring back the essence of decentralized mining that Satoshi envisioned. Shaicoin is a Bitcoin fork that leverages the ShaiHive mining algorithm, which reintroduces the original CPU mining code from Bitcoin Core v0.12.0, modified and upgraded. Uniqueness of Shaicoin ShaiHive introduces a Hamiltonian graph certificate in the block header, which serves as a "nonce selection speed bump," aiming to maintain the integrity and fairness of the mining process

What is the live price of Shaicoin?

Shaicoin is trading at ₦33.3948666345255780336000, showing a price movement of 30.26% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is SHA today?

The price volatility of SHA within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Shaicoin?

The token fluctuated between ₦18.4779072121343853608000 (low) and ₦33.9481731074013053344000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has SHA generated?

In the last 24 hours, SHA accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦2580.593790720904000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Shaicoin?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does SHA compare to other Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Bitcoin Fork,Proof of Work (PoW) tokens?

Within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Bitcoin Fork,Proof of Work (PoW) category, SHA shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.