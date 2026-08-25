Shadow Liquid Staking Token Price Today

The live Shadow Liquid Staking Token (X33) price today is $ 1.36, with a 7.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current X33 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.36 per X33.

Shadow Liquid Staking Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 466,335, with a circulating supply of 342.58K X33. During the last 24 hours, X33 traded between $ 1.27 (low) and $ 1.41 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 133.6, while the all-time low was $ 0.835233.

In short-term performance, X33 moved -0.73% in the last hour and +17.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.36K.

Shadow Liquid Staking Token (X33) Market Information

Market Cap $ 466.34K$ 466.34K $ 466.34K Volume (24H) $ 1.36K$ 1.36K $ 1.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 466.34K$ 466.34K $ 466.34K Circulation Supply 342.58K 342.58K 342.58K Total Supply 342,579.7852429187 342,579.7852429187 342,579.7852429187

The current Market Cap of Shadow Liquid Staking Token is $ 466.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.36K. The circulating supply of X33 is 342.58K, with a total supply of 342579.7852429187. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 466.34K.