Shadow Price Today

The live Shadow (SHADOW) price today is $ 0.551621, with a 5.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHADOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.551621 per SHADOW.

Shadow currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 542,859, with a circulating supply of 984.12K SHADOW. During the last 24 hours, SHADOW traded between $ 0.516214 (low) and $ 0.571005 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 215.63, while the all-time low was $ 0.334448.

In short-term performance, SHADOW moved -0.24% in the last hour and +23.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.36K.

Shadow (SHADOW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 542.86K$ 542.86K $ 542.86K Volume (24H) $ 12.36K$ 12.36K $ 12.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.23M$ 2.23M $ 2.23M Circulation Supply 984.12K 984.12K 984.12K Total Supply 4,033,606.031002647 4,033,606.031002647 4,033,606.031002647

The current Market Cap of Shadow is $ 542.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.36K. The circulating supply of SHADOW is 984.12K, with a total supply of 4033606.031002647. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.23M.