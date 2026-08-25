Shade Protocol Price Today

The live Shade Protocol (SHD) price today is $ 0.064581, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.064581 per SHD.

Shade Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 348,305, with a circulating supply of 5.39M SHD. During the last 24 hours, SHD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 95.66, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.77K.

Shade Protocol (SHD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 348.31K$ 348.31K $ 348.31K Volume (24H) $ 8.77K$ 8.77K $ 8.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 645.82K$ 645.82K $ 645.82K Circulation Supply 5.39M 5.39M 5.39M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shade Protocol is $ 348.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.77K. The circulating supply of SHD is 5.39M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 645.82K.