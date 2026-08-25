Sevilla Fan Token Price Today

The live Sevilla Fan Token (SEVILLA) price today is $ 0.054479, with a 0.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEVILLA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.054479 per SEVILLA.

Sevilla Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 423,208, with a circulating supply of 7.77M SEVILLA. During the last 24 hours, SEVILLA traded between $ 0.053668 (low) and $ 0.061365 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.45, while the all-time low was $ 0.04566679.

In short-term performance, SEVILLA moved -0.76% in the last hour and +4.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 659.91K.

Sevilla Fan Token (SEVILLA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 423.21K$ 423.21K $ 423.21K Volume (24H) $ 659.91K$ 659.91K $ 659.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 544.79K$ 544.79K $ 544.79K Circulation Supply 7.77M 7.77M 7.77M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sevilla Fan Token is $ 423.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 659.91K. The circulating supply of SEVILLA is 7.77M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 544.79K.