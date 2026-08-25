sEUR Price Today

The live sEUR (SEUR) price today is $ 0.01848619, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEUR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01848619 per SEUR.

sEUR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,393.83, with a circulating supply of 995.00K SEUR. During the last 24 hours, SEUR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.86, while the all-time low was $ 0.01669934.

In short-term performance, SEUR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.92.

sEUR (SEUR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.39K$ 18.39K $ 18.39K Volume (24H) $ 0.92$ 0.92 $ 0.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.39K$ 18.39K $ 18.39K Circulation Supply 995.00K 995.00K 995.00K Total Supply 995,003.8666365609 995,003.8666365609 995,003.8666365609

The current Market Cap of sEUR is $ 18.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.92. The circulating supply of SEUR is 995.00K, with a total supply of 995003.8666365609. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.39K.