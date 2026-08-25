Settled EthXY Token Price Today

The live Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) price today is $ 0.0039152, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEXY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0039152 per SEXY.

Settled EthXY Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 391,520, with a circulating supply of 100.00M SEXY. During the last 24 hours, SEXY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.12, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEXY moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.36K.

Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 391.52K$ 391.52K $ 391.52K Volume (24H) $ 1.36K$ 1.36K $ 1.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 391.52K$ 391.52K $ 391.52K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Settled EthXY Token is $ 391.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.36K. The circulating supply of SEXY is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 391.52K.