What is the real-time price of SETAI Agents today?

The live price of SETAI Agents stands at ₦, moving 0.22% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SETAI?

SETAI has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is SETAI Agents showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SETAI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SETAI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of SETAI Agents?

With a market cap of ₦34851670.46839027504000, SETAI Agents is ranked #7172, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SETAI seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does SETAI Agents compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦78.18738231746359856000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SETAI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (100000000.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.