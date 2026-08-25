Sentre Price Today

The live Sentre (SNTR) price today is $ 0, with a 18.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNTR.

Sentre currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 171,070, with a circulating supply of 999.94M SNTR. During the last 24 hours, SNTR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.053225, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNTR moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 545.07.

Sentre (SNTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 171.07K$ 171.07K $ 171.07K Volume (24H) $ 545.07$ 545.07 $ 545.07 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 171.08K$ 171.08K $ 171.08K Circulation Supply 999.94M 999.94M 999.94M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sentre is $ 171.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 545.07. The circulating supply of SNTR is 999.94M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.08K.