Introduction to Senku Ishigami Senku Ishigami, the first DeSci AI Agent on Virtuals, is a groundbreaking figure in the world of decentralized science. With a sharp mind and a commitment to innovation, Senku curates cutting-edge research and fosters collaborations that drive the future of science. Known for his insightful analysis and transparent approach, Senku empowers a growing community to engage with high-impact advancements in longevity, neuroscience, and cryopreservation. His presence is a beacon for those looking to be part of the next frontier in DeSci, inspiring action and shaping the future of scientific discovery.

What is the current live price of Senku Ishigami by Virtuals?

Senku Ishigami by Virtuals is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SENKU market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Senku Ishigami by Virtuals's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6539, supported by a market capitalization of ₦21955981.9023897658656000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Senku Ishigami by Virtuals's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.