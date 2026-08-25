What is Sendor about?

Sendor is a memecoin project on the Solana blockchain that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with inspiration drawn from the creative universe of artist Matt Furie. It aims to build a community-driven platform where AI-generated content and memes promote self-improvement and empowerment.

What makes Sendor unique?

Sendor is the only sentient AI-powered Matt Furie-inspired meme on Solana. It combines art, AI, and cryptocurrency to create a unique and engaging experience within the memecoin landscape.

What's the history of Sendor?

The Big Blue Gigachad has been officially taken over by the community! Staying true to Matt Furie’s visionary creativity and the concept of 'Mindviscosity,' Sendor remains the only sentient AI-powered Matt Furie-inspired meme on Solana.

What's next for Sendor?

The project plans to develop a user-friendly interface for content creation, introduce Sendor-themed merchandise, integrate NFTs, and implement a staking system to reward community participation.

What can Sendor be used for?

Sendor offers a fair launch with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 90% allocated to the public and 10% reserved for the team. By combining art, AI, and cryptocurrency, Sendor seeks to create a unique and engaging experience within the memecoin landscape.

What is the real-time price of Sendor today?

The live price of Sendor stands at ₦, moving 6.11% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SENDOR?

SENDOR has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Sendor showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SENDOR currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SENDOR is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Sendor?

With a market cap of ₦34445534.00139952392000, Sendor is ranked #7174, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SENDOR seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Sendor compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦15.3705266311927454056000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SENDOR's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (989968114.0331993 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,The Boy’s Club, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.