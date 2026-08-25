Sendcoin Price Today

The live Sendcoin (SEND) price today is $ 0, with a 2.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEND.

Sendcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 78,075, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M SEND. During the last 24 hours, SEND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.162592, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEND moved -1.20% in the last hour and +30.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sendcoin (SEND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 78.08K$ 78.08K $ 78.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.08K$ 78.08K $ 78.08K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,941.24 999,999,941.24 999,999,941.24

The current Market Cap of Sendcoin is $ 78.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SEND is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999941.24. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.08K.