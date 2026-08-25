What is SENATE about?

The SENATE token serves as both a governance coin and an in-game currency for specific products within the game, integral to its in-game mechanics.

What makes SENATE unique?

SENATE's voting system is distinguished by its use of third-party solutions and custom-designed contracts.

What can SENATE be used for?

Users who hold SENATE tokens can: Create and manage factions through voting. Participate in project-level voting to influence game development and the acquisition of in-game items. Purchase spaceships, space station modules, and land plots, which are not available using the SIDUS token.

What is the current live price of SENATE?

SENATE is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -2.11% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SENATE market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is SENATE's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7446, supported by a market capitalization of ₦26052051.5446438111496000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 146973386.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence SENATE's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.