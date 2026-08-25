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The live SelfKey price today is 0 USD.KEY market cap is 37,233 USD. Track real-time KEY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live SelfKey price today is 0 USD.KEY market cap is 37,233 USD. Track real-time KEY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SelfKey Price (KEY)

Unlisted

1 KEY to USD Live Price:

$0.00000621
$0.00000621$0.00000621
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SelfKey (KEY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:56:52 (UTC+8)

SelfKey Price Today

The live SelfKey (KEY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KEY.

SelfKey currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,233, with a circulating supply of 6.00B KEY. During the last 24 hours, KEY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04331005, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KEY moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SelfKey (KEY) Market Information

$ 37.23K
$ 37.23K$ 37.23K

--
----

$ 37.23K
$ 37.23K$ 37.23K

6.00B
6.00B 6.00B

5,999,999,954.0
5,999,999,954.0 5,999,999,954.0

The current Market Cap of SelfKey is $ 37.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KEY is 6.00B, with a total supply of 5999999954.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.23K.

SelfKey Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.04331005
$ 0.04331005$ 0.04331005

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for SelfKey

SelfKey (KEY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KEY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SelfKey (KEY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SelfKey could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SelfKey will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KEY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SelfKey Price Prediction.

What is SelfKey (KEY)

SelfKey provides organizations and individuals with complete ownership over their own digital identity, empowering them to discover additional privacy and freedom. SelfKey is a self-sovereign identity system that is based on the blockchain and can provide control and management of digital identities to users. Additionally, users can utilize SelfKey to securely manage a crypto portfolio and instantly onboard immigration, cryptocurrency, and financial services. One of the unique aspects of SelfKey is its ability to work as an all-in-one identity solution for self-sovereignty. SelfKey utilizes a novel approach to identity management while also resolving the issues related to existing centralized identity management systems. These include the lack of accessibility to financial services and the tedious KYC processes that are paper based. One of the standout features of SelfKey is the self-hosted data storage. This lets you secure your identity documents and assets locally, so there is no risk of a major data breach as with other similar systems. The KYC processes within SelfKey also stand out for their efficiency. Qualified certifiers can provide you with reusable identity authentication upon request. You can then share this authentication multiple times with several service providers. This, in turn, prevents you from wasting time and effort with a traditional KYC onboarding process that is typically tedious. SelfKey additional minimizes data because of its blockchain-based verifiable claims protocol. This protocol lets you as an identity owner prove you meet the ID attributes required for a specific service or product without any need to actually share your identity document. In other words, you can provide proof of your ID without sharing the ID, keeping the data you send to a minimum. Of course, SelfKey also provides the full functionality you want from a cryptocurrency wallet, including the ability to securely manage cryptocurrency assets like ETH, KEY, and the other ERC-20 tokens.Edmund Lowell is the founder of SelfKey. On his LinkedIn page, Edmund describes himself as an entrepreneur whose “skill sets lie at the crossroads of finance, technology, and law/regulations.” Additionally, he has been involved with other projects related to personal data protection, self-sovereign digital identity systems, blockchains, and distributed ledgers. Terry Lin is the product manager for this venture. In the past, Terry has been associated with many established projects including, AMZ Tracker, UBS and Build My Online Store. Lastly, Ari Propis is the accounting backbone of SelfKey. He has been in the crypto domain for more than five years and has previously worked as a consultant for various blockchain and international accounting startups. It was introduced into the market earlier this year, KEY tokens were initially traded at a modest price of US$0.08 per token.

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About SelfKey

What is SelfKey about?

SelfKey offers individuals and organizations full control over their digital identities, enhancing privacy and freedom. As a self-sovereign identity system built on blockchain technology, it enables users to manage their digital identities effectively. Additionally, SelfKey allows secure management of crypto portfolios and streamlined onboarding for immigration, cryptocurrency, and financial services.

What makes SelfKey unique?

SelfKey stands out as an all-in-one identity solution for self-sovereignty. It addresses issues in traditional centralized identity systems, such as limited access to financial services and cumbersome paper-based KYC processes. The platform's blockchain-based verifiable claims protocol minimizes data exposure, enabling users to prove they meet specific ID requirements without sharing their identity documents. Furthermore, SelfKey functions as a comprehensive cryptocurrency wallet, supporting assets like ETH, KEY, and other ERC-20 tokens.

What can SelfKey be used for?

SelfKey is designed for secure crypto portfolio management and instant onboarding for various services. It supports cryptocurrencies like ETH, KEY, and ERC-20 tokens. Additionally, its verifiable claims protocol allows users to verify identity attributes without disclosing documents, streamlining access to services.

What is SelfKey trading right now?

Current price: ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is KEY attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Decentralized Identifier (DID) peers.

How liquid is the SelfKey market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about KEY?

With 5999999954.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does SelfKey compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦58.8287314120159884440000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is SelfKey being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate SelfKey's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SelfKey

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:56:52 (UTC+8)

SelfKey (KEY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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