SelfKey Price (KEY)
The live SelfKey (KEY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KEY.
SelfKey currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,233, with a circulating supply of 6.00B KEY. During the last 24 hours, KEY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04331005, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KEY moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SelfKey is $ 37.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KEY is 6.00B, with a total supply of 5999999954.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.23K.
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In 2040, the price of SelfKey could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
SelfKey provides organizations and individuals with complete ownership over their own digital identity, empowering them to discover additional privacy and freedom. SelfKey is a self-sovereign identity system that is based on the blockchain and can provide control and management of digital identities to users. Additionally, users can utilize SelfKey to securely manage a crypto portfolio and instantly onboard immigration, cryptocurrency, and financial services. One of the unique aspects of SelfKey is its ability to work as an all-in-one identity solution for self-sovereignty. SelfKey utilizes a novel approach to identity management while also resolving the issues related to existing centralized identity management systems. These include the lack of accessibility to financial services and the tedious KYC processes that are paper based. One of the standout features of SelfKey is the self-hosted data storage. This lets you secure your identity documents and assets locally, so there is no risk of a major data breach as with other similar systems. The KYC processes within SelfKey also stand out for their efficiency. Qualified certifiers can provide you with reusable identity authentication upon request. You can then share this authentication multiple times with several service providers. This, in turn, prevents you from wasting time and effort with a traditional KYC onboarding process that is typically tedious. SelfKey additional minimizes data because of its blockchain-based verifiable claims protocol. This protocol lets you as an identity owner prove you meet the ID attributes required for a specific service or product without any need to actually share your identity document. In other words, you can provide proof of your ID without sharing the ID, keeping the data you send to a minimum. Of course, SelfKey also provides the full functionality you want from a cryptocurrency wallet, including the ability to securely manage cryptocurrency assets like ETH, KEY, and the other ERC-20 tokens.Edmund Lowell is the founder of SelfKey. On his LinkedIn page, Edmund describes himself as an entrepreneur whose “skill sets lie at the crossroads of finance, technology, and law/regulations.” Additionally, he has been involved with other projects related to personal data protection, self-sovereign digital identity systems, blockchains, and distributed ledgers. Terry Lin is the product manager for this venture. In the past, Terry has been associated with many established projects including, AMZ Tracker, UBS and Build My Online Store. Lastly, Ari Propis is the accounting backbone of SelfKey. He has been in the crypto domain for more than five years and has previously worked as a consultant for various blockchain and international accounting startups. It was introduced into the market earlier this year, KEY tokens were initially traded at a modest price of US$0.08 per token.
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What is SelfKey about?
SelfKey offers individuals and organizations full control over their digital identities, enhancing privacy and freedom. As a self-sovereign identity system built on blockchain technology, it enables users to manage their digital identities effectively. Additionally, SelfKey allows secure management of crypto portfolios and streamlined onboarding for immigration, cryptocurrency, and financial services.
What makes SelfKey unique?
SelfKey stands out as an all-in-one identity solution for self-sovereignty. It addresses issues in traditional centralized identity systems, such as limited access to financial services and cumbersome paper-based KYC processes. The platform's blockchain-based verifiable claims protocol minimizes data exposure, enabling users to prove they meet specific ID requirements without sharing their identity documents. Furthermore, SelfKey functions as a comprehensive cryptocurrency wallet, supporting assets like ETH, KEY, and other ERC-20 tokens.
What can SelfKey be used for?
SelfKey is designed for secure crypto portfolio management and instant onboarding for various services. It supports cryptocurrencies like ETH, KEY, and ERC-20 tokens. Additionally, its verifiable claims protocol allows users to verify identity attributes without disclosing documents, streamlining access to services.
What is SelfKey trading right now?
Current price: ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
Is KEY attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Decentralized Identifier (DID) peers.
How liquid is the SelfKey market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about KEY?
With 5999999954.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does SelfKey compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₦58.8287314120159884440000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is SelfKey being traded today?
It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate SelfKey's long-term viability.
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