SelfieDogCoin Price Today

The live SelfieDogCoin (SELFIE) price today is $ 0, with a 6.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current SELFIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SELFIE.

SelfieDogCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 385,230, with a circulating supply of 999.67M SELFIE. During the last 24 hours, SELFIE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.063906, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SELFIE moved +0.02% in the last hour and +35.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.50K.

SelfieDogCoin (SELFIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 385.23K$ 385.23K $ 385.23K Volume (24H) $ 1.50K$ 1.50K $ 1.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 385.23K$ 385.23K $ 385.23K Circulation Supply 999.67M 999.67M 999.67M Total Supply 999,674,552.225806 999,674,552.225806 999,674,552.225806

The current Market Cap of SelfieDogCoin is $ 385.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.50K. The circulating supply of SELFIE is 999.67M, with a total supply of 999674552.225806. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 385.23K.