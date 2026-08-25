SEKA Price Today

The live SEKA (SEKA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEKA.

SEKA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,498, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SEKA. During the last 24 hours, SEKA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00128193, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEKA moved +0.63% in the last hour and +14.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SEKA (SEKA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.50K$ 35.50K $ 35.50K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.50K$ 35.50K $ 35.50K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SEKA is $ 35.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SEKA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.50K.