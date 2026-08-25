SEIYAN Price Today

The live SEIYAN (SEIYAN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEIYAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEIYAN.

SEIYAN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 88,983, with a circulating supply of 776.75M SEIYAN. During the last 24 hours, SEIYAN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.071105, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEIYAN moved -- in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.96.

SEIYAN (SEIYAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 88.98K$ 88.98K $ 88.98K Volume (24H) $ 4.96$ 4.96 $ 4.96 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 114.56K$ 114.56K $ 114.56K Circulation Supply 776.75M 776.75M 776.75M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SEIYAN is $ 88.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.96. The circulating supply of SEIYAN is 776.75M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 114.56K.