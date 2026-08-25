Seedworld Price (SWORLD)
The live Seedworld (SWORLD) price today is $ 0, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWORLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWORLD.
Seedworld currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 53,918, with a circulating supply of 8.23B SWORLD. During the last 24 hours, SWORLD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00871045, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SWORLD moved +0.02% in the last hour and -0.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Seedworld is $ 53.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SWORLD is 8.23B, with a total supply of 20000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 131.02K.
+0.02%
-1.29%
-0.48%
-0.48%
In 2040, the price of Seedworld could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Description:
Seedworld is a UGC (user-generated content) gaming platform that allows individuals to create, explore, and monetize their unique worlds and experiences. It provides easy-to-use tools for users to design games, lands, and assets, even without coding knowledge. In this ecosystem, players can craft their own economies, trade assets, and shape the future of the platform. Seedworld combines the creative freedom of user-generated content with a decentralized economy, where creators, players, and investors alike can thrive.
What is the native utility of the $SWORLD Token? $SWORLD is the central token in the Seedworld ecosystem. $SWORLD can be used to purchase collections, lands and cosmetics $SWORLD is the only way to acquire Seedworld’s ingame currency Ame. Even if players use FIAT to purchase Ame, a portion of the funds is used to buyback and burn $SWORLD. $SWORLD is used for Lands and Seed Roots upgrades $SWORLD offers discounts for Battle Passes $SWORLD can be staked for rewards and to get free land & island NFTs $SWORLD can be farmed for rewards. Seedworld is focusing on several key verticals: Gaming: Providing players and creators with tools to build immersive games and experiences. User-Generated Content (UGC): Empowering players to craft and share their own assets, lands, and games. Virtual Economy: Creating an integrated economy where players can trade, monetize, and invest in NFTs and virtual goods. NFTs: Seedworld uses NFTs as the foundation for ownership of in-game assets, such as land, mounts, avatars, and items, giving creators control over their content. Cross-IP Collaboration: Offering a collaborative space where players and creators interact and co-develop experiences that can scale beyond traditional gaming.
How many $SWORLD tokens are there in circulation? $SWORLD Token will launch on October 23, 2024, with a total of 2,187,422,513 tokens in circulation for a total supply of 20,000,000,000 tokens. The complete breakdown is: Tokenomics: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1F0drPCmXc_Yu4ExRj5Iybi5RoCQcD96sW951-fENyyU/edit?usp=sharing Who are the backers of $SWORLD? Seedworld is backed by the leading Web3gaming Incubator Seedify Where can I buy $SWORLD? Starting October 23rd, $SWORLD will be available for purchase on a number of leading decentralized exchanges and chains: Ethereum: Uniswap Base: Aerodrom Solana: Raydium BSC: Pancakeswap Arbitrum: Camelot Avalanche: LFJ
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What is Seedworld about?
Seedworld is a UGC (user-generated content) gaming platform that allows individuals to create, explore, and monetize their unique worlds and experiences. It provides easy-to-use tools for users to design games, lands, and assets, even without coding knowledge. In this ecosystem, players can craft their own economies, trade assets, and shape the future of the platform. Seedworld combines the creative freedom of user-generated content with a decentralized economy, where creators, players, and investors alike can thrive.
What makes Seedworld unique?
Seedworld is unique because it empowers users to create and monetize their own gaming experiences while providing a decentralized economy. The platform offers tools for designing games and assets without requiring coding knowledge, making it accessible to a broad audience. Additionally, Seedworld integrates NFTs for ownership of in-game assets and supports cross-IP collaboration, allowing for experiences that go beyond traditional gaming.
What's the history of Seedworld?
Seedworld is backed by Seedify, a leading Web3 gaming incubator. The platform is set to launch its native utility token, $SWORLD, on October 23, 2024, with a total supply of 20,000,000,000 tokens and 2,187,422,513 tokens in circulation at launch.
What's next for Seedworld?
Following the launch of the $SWORLD token on October 23, 2024, Seedworld will be available on several leading decentralized exchanges across multiple chains, including Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and others. The platform aims to expand its ecosystem, focusing on gaming, user-generated content, virtual economy, NFTs, and cross-IP collaboration.
What can Seedworld be used for?
Seedworld can be used for creating and exploring user-generated games and experiences, designing lands and assets, and participating in a decentralized economy. It allows for the monetization of content, trading of assets, and shaping the platform's future. Additionally, Seedworld supports NFT ownership for in-game assets and enables cross-IP collaboration for co-developing experiences.
What is the live trading price of Seedworld today?
The current trading price of Seedworld stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for SWORLD?
SWORLD recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Seedworld?
In the last 24 hours, Seedworld has seen a price movement of -1.29%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Seedworld traded in today?
Within the past day, Seedworld fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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