What is Seedworld about?

Seedworld is a UGC (user-generated content) gaming platform that allows individuals to create, explore, and monetize their unique worlds and experiences. It provides easy-to-use tools for users to design games, lands, and assets, even without coding knowledge. In this ecosystem, players can craft their own economies, trade assets, and shape the future of the platform. Seedworld combines the creative freedom of user-generated content with a decentralized economy, where creators, players, and investors alike can thrive.

What makes Seedworld unique?

Seedworld is unique because it empowers users to create and monetize their own gaming experiences while providing a decentralized economy. The platform offers tools for designing games and assets without requiring coding knowledge, making it accessible to a broad audience. Additionally, Seedworld integrates NFTs for ownership of in-game assets and supports cross-IP collaboration, allowing for experiences that go beyond traditional gaming.

What's the history of Seedworld?

Seedworld is backed by Seedify, a leading Web3 gaming incubator. The platform is set to launch its native utility token, $SWORLD, on October 23, 2024, with a total supply of 20,000,000,000 tokens and 2,187,422,513 tokens in circulation at launch.

What's next for Seedworld?

Following the launch of the $SWORLD token on October 23, 2024, Seedworld will be available on several leading decentralized exchanges across multiple chains, including Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and others. The platform aims to expand its ecosystem, focusing on gaming, user-generated content, virtual economy, NFTs, and cross-IP collaboration.

What can Seedworld be used for?

Seedworld can be used for creating and exploring user-generated games and experiences, designing lands and assets, and participating in a decentralized economy. It allows for the monetization of content, trading of assets, and shaping the platform's future. Additionally, Seedworld supports NFT ownership for in-game assets and enables cross-IP collaboration for co-developing experiences.

What is the live trading price of Seedworld today?

The current trading price of Seedworld stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for SWORLD?

SWORLD recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Seedworld?

In the last 24 hours, Seedworld has seen a price movement of -1.29%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Seedworld traded in today?

Within the past day, Seedworld fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.