SEED Price Today

The live SEED (SEED) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEED.

SEED currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 153,137, with a circulating supply of 362.33M SEED. During the last 24 hours, SEED traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01720785, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEED moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.52K.

SEED (SEED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 153.14K$ 153.14K $ 153.14K Volume (24H) $ 1.52K$ 1.52K $ 1.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 422.64K$ 422.64K $ 422.64K Circulation Supply 362.33M 362.33M 362.33M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SEED is $ 153.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.52K. The circulating supply of SEED is 362.33M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 422.64K.