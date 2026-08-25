Sector Price Today

The live Sector (SECT) price today is $ 0.01975793, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current SECT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01975793 per SECT.

Sector currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 185,007, with a circulating supply of 9.36M SECT. During the last 24 hours, SECT traded between $ 0.01970355 (low) and $ 0.02021665 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.213099, while the all-time low was $ 0.01228111.

In short-term performance, SECT moved -- in the last hour and +30.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.40.

Sector (SECT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 185.01K$ 185.01K $ 185.01K Volume (24H) $ 2.40$ 2.40 $ 2.40 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.98M$ 1.98M $ 1.98M Circulation Supply 9.36M 9.36M 9.36M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sector is $ 185.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.40. The circulating supply of SECT is 9.36M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.98M.