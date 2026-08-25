Seba Price Today

The live Seba (SEBA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEBA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEBA.

Seba currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 79,766, with a circulating supply of 225.99M SEBA. During the last 24 hours, SEBA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00902776, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEBA moved +0.00% in the last hour and +7.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.91K.

Seba (SEBA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 79.77K$ 79.77K $ 79.77K Volume (24H) $ 3.91K$ 3.91K $ 3.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 88.24K$ 88.24K $ 88.24K Circulation Supply 225.99M 225.99M 225.99M Total Supply 250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Seba is $ 79.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.91K. The circulating supply of SEBA is 225.99M, with a total supply of 250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.24K.