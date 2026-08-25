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The live Seba price today is 0 USD.SEBA market cap is 79,766 USD. Track real-time SEBA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Seba price today is 0 USD.SEBA market cap is 79,766 USD. Track real-time SEBA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SEBA Price Info

What is SEBA

SEBA Whitepaper

SEBA Official Website

SEBA Tokenomics

SEBA Price Forecast

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Seba Price (SEBA)

Unlisted

1 SEBA to USD Live Price:

$0.00035295
$0.00035295$0.00035295
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Seba (SEBA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:54:28 (UTC+8)

Seba Price Today

The live Seba (SEBA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEBA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEBA.

Seba currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 79,766, with a circulating supply of 225.99M SEBA. During the last 24 hours, SEBA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00902776, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEBA moved +0.00% in the last hour and +7.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.91K.

Seba (SEBA) Market Information

$ 79.77K
$ 79.77K$ 79.77K

$ 3.91K
$ 3.91K$ 3.91K

$ 88.24K
$ 88.24K$ 88.24K

225.99M
225.99M 225.99M

250,000,000.0
250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Seba is $ 79.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.91K. The circulating supply of SEBA is 225.99M, with a total supply of 250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.24K.

Seba Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00902776
$ 0.00902776$ 0.00902776

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.00%

+0.58%

+7.05%

+7.05%

Price Prediction for Seba

Seba (SEBA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SEBA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Seba (SEBA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Seba could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Seba will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SEBA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Seba Price Prediction.

What is Seba (SEBA)

SEBA token is one of the leading tokens currently in the Crypto market that is directly connected to animations and video marketing. SEBA token platforms offer a plethora of unique features and opportunities to its investor;purchasing animations is amongst them. Investors looking for animated videos or animations, in general, can purchase animations for their business. SEBA token also makes it easier for animators to purchase or sell animations on the market through SEBA NFT.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Seba (SEBA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain Ecosystem

About Seba

What is Seba about?

SEBA token is a leading token in the Crypto market, directly connected to animations and video marketing, offering unique features and opportunities to investors, including purchasing animations.

What makes Seba unique?

SEBA token facilitates the buying and selling of animations on the market through SEBA NFT, making it easier for animators to participate.

What can Seba be used for?

Investors can use SEBA to purchase animations for their business, such as animated videos.

What is the current price of Seba?

Seba is priced at ₦, shifting 0.57% today.

How fast is the SEBA community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Seba's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the BNB Chain Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is SEBA's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does SEBA compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦12.2625503385967335488000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 225994058.10947812 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Seba

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:54:28 (UTC+8)

Seba (SEBA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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