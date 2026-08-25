Which blockchain network does Seascape Crowns run on?

Seascape Crowns operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of CWS?

The token is priced at ₦8.1624329148322118824000, marking a price movement of -8.79% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Seascape Crowns belong to?

Seascape Crowns falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn,Strategy Games,YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio category. This classification helps investors compare CWS with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Seascape Crowns?

Its market capitalization is ₦62409184.32226438448000, placing the asset at rank #6415. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of CWS is currently circulating?

There are 7645850.9663491575 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Seascape Crowns today?

Over the past day, CWS generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Seascape Crowns fluctuated between ₦7.8468146222905030856000 and ₦8.5900579400430087640000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.