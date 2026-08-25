About Scuba Dog Scuba Dog is a community-based memecoin built on the SUI, providing a platform for users to engage in meme-based activities such as trading, sharing, and creating memes. The coin's primary function is to foster a vibrant community of meme enthusiasts who contribute to the ecosystem through meme creation, sharing, and trading. Its utility facilitates transactions and interactions within the community, enabling members to participate in meme-related activities and potentially benefit from the community's growth and the coin's value.

What is the current price of Scuba Dog?

Scuba Dog (SCUBA) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Scuba Dog play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Meme,Sui Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Sui Meme sector, SCUBA often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is SCUBA being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, SCUBA recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Scuba Dog?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of SCUBA?

Scuba Dog currently holds market rank #6966 with a market capitalization of ₦17962397.1980435873776000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Scuba Dog performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Scuba Dog compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Meme,Sui Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Sui Meme segment, SCUBA demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.