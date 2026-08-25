Screaming Rubber Chicken Price Today

The live Screaming Rubber Chicken (SRC) price today is $ 0, with a 10.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SRC.

Screaming Rubber Chicken currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,939.29, with a circulating supply of 999.12M SRC. During the last 24 hours, SRC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SRC moved -0.38% in the last hour and +21.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Screaming Rubber Chicken (SRC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.94K$ 13.94K $ 13.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.94K$ 13.94K $ 13.94K Circulation Supply 999.12M 999.12M 999.12M Total Supply 999,115,823.701552 999,115,823.701552 999,115,823.701552

The current Market Cap of Screaming Rubber Chicken is $ 13.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SRC is 999.12M, with a total supply of 999115823.701552. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.94K.